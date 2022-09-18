J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates cinema halls in Pulwama, Shopian; says theatres in every district soon

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated two multipurpose cinema halls in volatile Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.

“Today is a historic day for J&K Union Territory (UT). Multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth”, he said at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian while inaugurating the halls.

Students and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion to witness the event.

“Establishment of cinemas at district headquarters has been undertaken by the government’s Mission Youth department in collaboration with the district administration,” the L-G said and added similar theatres will be inaugurated in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi soon.

A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth. pic.twitter.com/QraMhHXSuN — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 18, 2022

Kashmir's first INOX multiplex in Srinagar’s Somwar area will be thrown open to the public next week. It will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats.

He dedicated the multipurpose cinema halls of Pulwama and Shopian to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir who have waited for a long time for this moment.

“Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects culture, values and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries, enables people to get a better understanding of each-other’s culture,” Sinha observed.

J&K has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created has once again made J&K the favourite shooting destination and brought back the golden era of film-making in the UT.

“With the support of Mission Youth, District Administration, Jadooz Group and the society, I am confident the timeless creativity offered by cinema will be appreciated across generations,” the Lt Governor said adding cinema has played a huge role in social change in the country.

Reiterating his commitment to make the youth empowered, he said, the government is ensuring that the talented youth of J&K get the right platform and modern facilities for education and skill development.

“The new cinema halls will generate employment for locals and also provide a vibrant space for training of youth and seminars,” he added.