J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviews security arrangements for yatra during UHQ meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for ensuing annual Amarnath Yatra at Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting, here, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by J&K Chief Secretary besides top brass of army, police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies, an official spokesperson said. The officers apprised the LG about the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to the Yatra which commences on June 30.

“The government is committed to provide best facilities for yatris. The improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years,” Sinha told the meeting.

He said all the necessary facilities including traffic management, health, communication, and water sanitation were in place. “We are aware of the high altitude related issues and adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds, emergency responders, doctors and nursing staff has been deployed to deal with any emergency situation,” the LG added.

The Lt Governor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual yatra.

Official sources said Sinha asserted that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace and hinder development in the Union Territory.

“The LG also asked the security establishment to maintain close rapport with the people so that the elements inimical to peace could be checked and taken to task,” they said.

Earlier, top brass of police and other security agencies apprised the LG about successful anti-terror operations in J&K. “He was also appraised that over-ground network of terrorists which was being tackled by the security agencies,” sources added.

The UHQ is the apex decision-making body on security affairs in the UT which has representatives from the army, paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies and is headed by the Chief Minister. In the absence of the elected government in J&K, the LG heads the UHQ.