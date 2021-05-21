J&K reports first death due to 'black fungus'

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first 'black fungus' case death on Friday with the demise of a 40-year-old man who had recently recovered from Covid-19.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan said the person, who was suffering from 'black fungus', lost the battle this afternoon.

“The patient was admitted on May 19 and mucormycosis in him was detected on Thursday. He had recovered from Covid-19 recently and was now suffering from uncontrolled diabetes,” she said.

Also read: Jammu & Kashmir reports first case of ''black fungus''

Dr Sudan added that patient had contracted the disease due to the long-term use of steroid drugs.

The Union health ministry last week said the disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19. The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles. It is a rare and deadly disease that has a mortality rate of 50 to 80%.

Cases of 'black fungus' have been found in different parts of the country amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Thousands of people have been confirmed to have mucormycosis across the country with authorities in several states now sounding the alarm on the rare life-threatening disease that is rapidly popping up across India as a Covid-19 complication.