J&K reports highest single-day jump of 6,570 Covid-19 cases

In the highest single-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Jammu and Kashmir reported 6,570 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Tuesday.

An official handout said that of the 6,570 positive cases detected on Tuesday, 5,015 were reported from Kashmir and 1,555 from the Jammu division.

Seven deaths related to Covid-19 were reported from Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

On Saturday, J&K had recorded the previous highest daily case count of 6,568 since the onset of the pandemic. On May 7 last year, J&K had reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases during the second wave with 5,443 fresh infections.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported on Tuesday. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, officials said.

So far, 4,09,166 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, of which 3,57,163 have recovered while 47,376 are active cases and 4,627 have died.

Among those tested positive this month are over 1,100 health workers including doctors, paramedical staff and medicine students. Health experts say the increase in the Covid-19 cases is a result of the community spread of the virus across the J&K, which was aggravated by the influx of tourists and celebratory programs around the New Year.

According to Dr Riyaz Malik, a pediatrician, compared to first and second Covid-19 waves, the number of hospitalisations for children in the third wave have increased.

“What we are witnessing is that fever is the most common symptom in children in this wave as compared to the first two waves,” he said.



