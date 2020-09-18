J&K's Covid-19 caseload goes past 60,000-mark; death toll reaches 966

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir zoomed past the 60,000-mark on Friday as the union territory recorded 1,330 fresh cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 966, officials said.

It was for the 16th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases have crossed 1000 in a 24-hour period.

“The UT recorded 1,330 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours -- 672 in Jammu and 658 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.

The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now gone past the 60,000-mark to 61,041.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 237 new cases, followed by 221 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 20,770 active cases of coronavirus, while 39,305 patients have recovered so far, they said.

A total of 15 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in the UT – 10 in Jammu and five in the valley -- taking the death toll to 966, the officials said.