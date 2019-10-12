JNU plans to ban students protest

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has proposed a ban on students’ protests on the campus, stipulating in its draft hostel rules for rustication of those participating or organising sit-ins, gheraos or agitations on the campus.

The draft rules also propose to enforce hostel curfew timings and require the students to remain “appropriately dressed” in the dining halls.

The move has kicked in a fresh flash point between the university administration and the students with the latter starting a signature campaign against the changes proposed in the hostel rules which were last revised in 2005.

The JNU Students Union on Friday organised a cultural night vigil to register their protest against the draft hostel rules with songs and poetry.

“Time and again, we have resisted these kinds of absurd, regressive and authoritarian rules, and have rendered them defunct. Nevertheless time has come for these rules to go altogether from the hostel manual,” JNUSU said in its invite to students for joining the cultural night vigil.

The JNU administration has proposed changes in the hostel rules to curtail the freedom of the students on the campus as it has been facing a series of protests.