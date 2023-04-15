Jodhpur: Woman found dead, family alleges murder

Jodhpur: Woman's body found hanging from ceiling fan, family alleges murder

According to preliminary investigation, Meena was administered some psychotropic injections before she died

PTI
PTI, Jodhpur,
  • Apr 15 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room here, police said on Saturday.

However, the family of Renu Meena (32), who hailed from Kota and was posted as a nurse at the Radiology Department of MDM Hospital for the past three years, alleged she was murdered by a male nurse who stayed in a room near hers and hanged her body to make it look like a suicide.

Station House Officer (SHO), Shastri Nagar, Jogendra Singh said the police received information on Friday night that a nurse had committed suicide in her room.

Also Read: Woman found dead at Bengaluru railway station identified; lover, 3 others held

"When we reached the spot, the woman's body was lying on a bed," he said, adding post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board.

Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. No injury mark was found on her body and no suicide note was found in her room, Singh said.

According to preliminary investigation, Meena was administered some psychotropic injections before she died, the police said.

The woman's family members, however, alleged she was killed by a male nurse and he later hanged her body from the fan to make it look like a suicide.

The male nurse claimed he broke a wall to enter Meena's room as he suspected something wasn't right and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

He claimed he immediately took her body down and informed the hospital staff and police about the incident.

A case has been filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Meena's family members and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jodhpur
Rajasthan
Crime
Suicide

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

 