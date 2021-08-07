Johnson and Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India

Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been given approval for emergency use in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter.
"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19," he tweeted.
India expands its vaccine basket!
Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India.
Now India has 5 EUA vaccines.
This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19
— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 7, 2021
More to follow...
