J&J's Covid vaccine approved for emergency use in India

Johnson and Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 13:40 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been given approval for emergency use in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter.

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19," he tweeted. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Johnson and Johnson
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 