Journalists protest against new media policy in Kashmir

A group of journalists on Monday held a protest against Jammu and Kashmir’s new media policy and demanded its immediate rollback.

The policy which has already evoked sharp criticism from politicians and the civil society, who called it an attempt to kill the independence of journalists and media outlets operating the region, especially Kashmir, was approved by the J&K government last month.

The journalists who had assembled at the Press Enclave, here, under the banner of “J&K Media Guild” were carrying banners that read: “Don’t gag media, we are an equally important pillar of democracy”, and “Down with media policy 2020.”

They alleged that the new media policy was aimed at gagging the journalists in Jammu and Kashmir. “The government and the framers of the policy must understand that we are a pillar of democracy and importantly as equally as three other pillars,” the protesting scribes said.

The J&K administration says that the policy was meant for effective communication and public outreach and attempts to “thwart misinformation, fake news and tries to develop a mechanism that will raise alarm against any attempt to use the media to vitiate public peace, sovereignty and integrity of the country.”

However, the journalists said it is against all newspapers, news channels and other news platforms. “The policy provides for informing the government and police beforehand before carrying any story,” said a protester, Imtiyaz Ahmad.

“In case one fails, his newspaper registration will be canceled, FIR will be filed against him or government advertisements will be stopped,” he added.

Most of the journalist bodies in Kashmir have so-far maintained silence over the issue. While most newspaper owners refused to comment or write on the new media policy fearing reprisals from the government, some journalists have termed it as a coercive measure to silence the media voices.

Even Kashmir Press Club, which misses no chances to speak about other issues has not issued any statement so-far about the policy.