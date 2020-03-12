Scindia will strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve MP: Shah

Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2020, a day after joining the BJP. (PTI Photo)

Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah said on March 12.

"I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," Shah said in a tweet. 

A day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, he met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi. 

Scindia, who left Congress after 18 years, was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by the saffron party on March 11. 
 
 

