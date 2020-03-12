Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah

Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah said on March 12.

"I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," Shah said in a tweet.

Met Shri @JM_Scindia ji. I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jrxAAWrjyl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 12, 2020

A day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, he met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.

Scindia, who left Congress after 18 years, was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by the saffron party on March 11.



