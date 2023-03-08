K Kavitha summoned by ED: What's her role in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam?

BRS MLC K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of resorting to 'intimidation tactics' after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into the alleged Delhi liquor policy case.

The ED's summons to Kavitha, however, isn't a first, as the BRS MLC was earlier also quizzed by the CBI in connection with the same.

So, where does Kavitha, a BRS MLC, figure in the alleged 'scam' in Delhi?

To start with, let's briefly go over what the alleged 'scam' is about.

The case pertains to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, which was implemented on November 17, 2021, and split Delhi up into 32 excise zones.

Under the policy, retail liquor licenses were issued to private players for 849 vends, thereby marking the exit of the government from the liquor business in the national capital.

However, soon after its implementation, there were accusations of corruption against the AAP government, particularly former Delhi Deputy CM and excise portfolio in-charge Manish Sisodia, prompting a CBI and ED probe into the matter.

Sisodia and other excise officials were subsequently accused of giving undue benefits to some liquor licence holders in exchange for "kickbacks" and "commissions", with the CBI naming AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, Pernod Ricard employee Manoj Rai, Indo Spirits owner Sameer Mahendru, and Brindco Spirits owner Amandeep Dhal, among the main accused.

Among these allegations of corruption, the ED claimed that AAP's Vijay Nair, acting on behalf of the party's senior leaders, had "received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore" from one "South Group" that included prominent personalities from the South, including businessmen and legislators.

The ED alleged that YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, BRS MLC K Kavitha, Aurobindo Pharma-founder P V Ramprasad Reddy were prominent members of this so-called group that paid these kickbacks to the AAP.

In fact, the ED claimed that the AAP and the South Group had entered into an "agreement" under which the group paid the AAP "in advance" and "secured uninhibited access, undue favours, attained stakes in established wholesale businesses and multiple retail zones (over and above what was allowed in the policy)."

The ED further said that to recover some of these kickbacks paid by the South Group, "partners of the 'South Group' were given 65 per cent stake in M/s Indo Spirits" in collusion with owner Sameer Mahendru, who had earlier been named as an accused by the CBI.

With regard to the South Group's stake in Indo Spirits, the ED alleged that the group controlled its stake through false representation and proxies and claimed that Mahendru had never even met most of his new partners who were "allowed to withdraw from the profits of Indo Spirits."

"There is evidence to show that this withdrawal can be linked to the money that was paid to Vijay Nair," the ED further claimed.

What's Kavitha's role in this?

As per an Indian Express report, the ED claimed that Indo Spirits owner Sameer Mahendru had become "like family" to Kavitha, who had helped cement Mahendru's alleged partnership with the South Group via several phone calls and meetings.

The ED, based on Mahendru's statements, claimed that the liquor entrepreneur had initially been hesitant to become partners with the South Group, and that Kavitha had helped allay some of Mahendru's concerns, thereby helping the partnership materialise.