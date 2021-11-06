Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses bypoll results

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath called on Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to discuss political situation and issues pertaining to Madhya Pradesh. The meeting gains significance after the bypoll results in which the party has performed well in some states.

Ahead of assembly elections in five states early next year, the Congress is trying to put its house in order in Uttrakhand, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and UP. The party is trying to put up a serious challenge against the BJP and the SP in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has asked all the chiefs of its units/in-charges in states where bypolls were held on October 30 to send a report on the party's performance.

The Congress has sought detailed analysis of the results of the by-elections in the states and also the reasons for the victory and defeat.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal issued the letter on Friday.

The Congress has swept bypolls in Himachal Pradesh -- winning three Assembly seats and one Parliamentary seat; two Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, and one Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

However, it lost all the Assembly bypolls in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It also lost the Parliamentary bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

