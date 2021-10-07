Kashmiri families with kin outside Valley worried after killing of minority community members

The targeting of members of a minority community in Kashmir by militants has worried families whose kin are studying or working outside the Valley.

The families fear that their kin may be targeted in retaliation by extremist elements in various parts of the country just like after the February 14, 2019 fidayeen (suicide) attack in a CRPF convoy in southern Pulwama district in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.

After reports of students and other residents of Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the wake of the Pulwama attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to all states to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security.

Mohammad Ishaq, whose son is working in Noida, is anxious -- as are hundreds of parents whose wards are outside -- after the killing of four members of a minority community in less than 48 hours.

“I told my son to try to stay indoors as I don’t want him to get into unnecessary trouble. In recent years, every time there is some incident in the Valley, Kashmiri students and others living outside have to pay the price,” Ishaq told Deccan Herald.

He said Kashmiris often face vicious verbal and physical abuse particularly in mainland India after any incident in the Valley. “Many end up returning home more alienated than they were to begin with. This hate and anger is not spontaneous but has been building up for years now,” Ishaq said while strongly condemning the killing of members of the minority community in Kashmir.

Jaleel Ahmad from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is worried for his two younger brothers studying in Uttar Pradesh. “Most ordinary Indians have not travelled to Kashmir or know much about the problem. Their impression of us is based on media reports, which are adding fire to this hate,” he said.

Ahmad said that in recent years the anti-Kashmiri sentiment has amplified and latest killings of members of minority communities will further aggravate their miseries.

“Kashmiris in one voice have condemned the brutal killings of minority community members by the militants. However, unfortunately most of the media outlets don’t portray this picture of Kashmir and brand everybody living here as a terrorist which is unfortunate,” he rued. “People driven by hate see no distinction between militants and ordinary Kashmiris. Everyone becomes the target because of their ethnicity.”

A netizen, Aamir Ashraf, wrote on his Twitter handle, “The effect of this incident (killing of non-Muslims) will affect kashmiri students and residents out of kashmir remember!”

