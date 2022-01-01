Kejriwal expresses grief over Vaishno Devi shrine stampede

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede at the famous temple triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said.

Also read: 12 dead in Vaishno Devi stampede; J&K L-G Manoj Sinha orders probe

"Extremely sorry to know about this incident at Mata Vaishno Devi temple premises. My sympathies to kin of the dead. I pray to the god for speedy recovery of all the injured," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop the Trikuta hill, about 50 km from Jammu.

Check out latest videos from DH: