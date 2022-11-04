Kejriwal, Mann take responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab

In a press conference on November 4, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann took the responsibility of the stubble buring cases in Punjab.

"It is not the fault of the farmers as we are the government at work in the state," said Kejriwal, adding that they have only six months in the state so far which is a very short time to bring about major changes.

"Before us, there were mafia governments ruling Punjab," added Kejriwal. He added that it was not the right time for blame-game politics.

Mann promised that the issue of stubble burning would be resolved by the same time next year.

Addressing the conference, Mann also said that stubble burning is a North Indian problem and the Centre must help the states recover.

"We want to sit with the Centre. This is the issue of all of North India. As the CM of Punjab, I take responsibilty. We have made a lot of efforts but there may also have been some drawbacks in our plans."

More to follow...