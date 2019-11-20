Kejriwal nominates 2 members to inspect Delhi water

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday nominated two members for a joint inspection and testing of water samples in the national capital with the Centre.

The decision comes after a Bureau of Indian Standards report said all 11 samples collected from Delhi failed quality analysis on 19 parameters and Delhi's water was the most unsafe among 21 state capitals.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had challenged Kejriwal to name people for a team, comprising city and central officials, to test the water.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal wrote to Paswan, nominating Delhi Jal Board VC Dinesh Mohania and Member, Water, Shalabh Kumar to the team.

The Centre has nominated two experts from BIS for joint inspection of water samples.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government said it would set up 32 teams to collect water samples from each ward in the national capital, test them and put the results in public domain within a month.