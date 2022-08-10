AAP vows Rs 1K per month to Gujarat women if it wins

Kejriwal’s latest poll promise in Gujarat: Rs 1,000 monthly for women above 18

Kejriwal, as part of his aggressive campaign in Gujarat, already promised 300 units of free electricity

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 10 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 22:37 ist
Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal continued with his “guaranteed schemes” on Wednesday, by announcing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above 18 years if his party is elected to power in Gujarat.

Addressing a town hall here, which saw participation of hundreds of women, the Delhi Chief Minister, while announcing the allowance, said: “Rs 1,000 is not a revadi. People’s money should go to the people and not to Swiss banks.”

“All women above 18 years of age, who are willing to accept it, will receive Rs 1,000 in their bank account every month if the party (AAP) comes to power. This is not a free revadi (freebies) but a matter of right. This is your money,” the AAP leader, while proudly adopting the disparaging term “revadi” coined by his critics about his ‘freebie’ schemes.

Kejriwal, as part of his aggressive campaign in Gujarat, already promised 300 units of free electricity and Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance to Gujarati youth.

According to Kejriwal, the AAP government was able to provide free electricity in Punjab because after coming to power in the state in March, it was able to collect Rs 21,000 crore between March and May—Rs 6,000 crore more than the previous year in the same period. “There is no dearth of money,” the AAP leader said. “These people (without specifying) waving off their taxes of their friends.”

“Giving Rs 1,000 to sisters will improve the economy, as it will increase purchasing power and demand in the market, whereas money given to billionaires will have no impact on the economy,” Kejriwal said.

After winning Punjab, the AAP has been aggressively focusing on Gujarat. In the past five months, Kejriwal has visited the state at least twice a month, announcing his “guaranteed schemes” to woo voters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal
India News
AAP

What's Brewing

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

 