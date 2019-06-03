Kejriwal sop: Free bus, metro ride for women in Delhi

With an eye on Delhi Assembly elections early next year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Monday announced free travel for women in public transport, including Delhi Metro, a move the Opposition decried as "populist" and aimed at "misleading" people.

The announcement comes 10 days after the Lok Sabha election results in which the AAP was relegated to the third position in five out of seven seats in Delhi, and is seen as an attempt to win over people ahead of Assembly elections.

While the government has made commute free, women are free to purchase tickets for their journey. Kejriwal said free travel was a subsidy given by the Delhi government on its own and that there was no need of a central government clearance.

As per current estimates, the scheme is likely to cost the exchequer around Rs 700 crore this fiscal.

"Our opponents are criticising us, saying we have made schools, hospitals, power and water free. They should be happy that we have not committed theft. I worked honestly. (Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia and others worked honestly. Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot did not take bribes for purchasing buses. We are returning those benefits to people," Kejriwal told a press conference.

He said the scheme would be rolled out soon after the departments concerned submitted a report on ridership and related statistics.

Kejriwal was of the view that the free ride would also help increase the number of women workforce in the capital, which is at a dismal 11% compared to 27% nationally.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dubbed the move "populist" and said Kejriwal "seems to have lost his mental balance" and was making the announcement in view of the coming Assembly elections. He is trying to recover the ground his party lost in Lok Sabha polls, Tiwari said.

"We do not oppose the move but it's inspired by the coming Assembly elections. It's one more promise by Kejriwal which is aimed at misleading people," Tiwari told reporters.

The Delhi government provides 50% subsidy on power bills to a group of consumers besides 20,000 litres of water free to every household. These sops had made the AAP popular among the lower middle class and poor sections of society.