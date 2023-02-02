Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court. Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here. Kappan told news agency ANI after coming out of prison. He also said false allegations were put on him.

I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan pic.twitter.com/ggumEzfF7l — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.