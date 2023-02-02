Siddique Kappan walks out of UP prison on bail

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Lucknow,
  • Feb 02 2023, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 10:22 ist
File photo of Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan. Credit: PTI

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court. Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here. Kappan told news agency ANI after coming out of prison. He also said false allegations were put on him. 

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.

