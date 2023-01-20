Kerala Women's Commission chairperson condemns attack against Swati Maliwal

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Satheedevi on Friday condemned the recent assault against her Delhi counterpart Swati Maliwal by a drunk man and said it was an attack against the entire women community.

In a statement, she said the incident reveals great concern over the alarming situation of security of women in the national capital.

Also Read | DCW chief asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to resign in wake of sexual harassment charges

Maliwal on Thursday alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS in the national capital with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

"The attack against the Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson is literally an attack against the entire women community," Satheedevi said.

Also Read | A wrestler and muscleman, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not new to controversies

She also demanded that the culprit be brought before law at the earliest and ensure that he gets maximum punishment for the heinous act he had done.

A 47-year old man living in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar was arrested following the incident which took place in the early hours of the day.