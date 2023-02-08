Khushwaha says Nitish's decisions 'not his own'

Amid the ongoing war of words between Upendra Khushwaha and Nitsh Kumar, Khushwaha on Tuesday attacked Bihar CM over his decison making.

"I am Parliamentary Board President just in documents, I am not being given the power to exercise decisions for the post. CM's decisions are not his own, he is functioning according to someone else’s decisions," he told ANI.

This wasnotit, disgruntled JD(U) leader Kushwaha on Tuesday continued to rant and rave about the "clandestine deal” that he believes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his political benefactor and the party’s supreme leader, has struck with ally RJD.

Kushwaha refused to believe the averment of party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan that speculations of a “deal” to “hand over” leadership to Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and merge the party with the RJD were unfounded.

“There is simply no clarity. And the confusion has stemmed from none other than the chief minister projecting a member of another party as the leader of the future,” said Kushwaha, without naming Yadav who belongs to the RJD.

(With PTI inputs)