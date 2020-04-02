Ladakh reports first COVID-19 case after 13 days

One COVID-19 positive case was reported from Ladakh Union Territory (UT) on Thursday taking the total number of positive patients to 14.

This was the first patient tested positive for the deadly virus after a gap of 13-days. On March 18, three persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh and since then no case was reported till today, officials said.

The total number of positive cases in Ladakh UT has reached to 14 with three recoveries, they said adding that three positive cases were reported from Kargil district while 11 were reported from Leh.

“1 more positive case in Kargil a lot more is required to be done for #BreakingTheChain. Appeal to the Kargilis", tweeted Baseer Choudhary, District Magistrate Kargil..

He said that there are three positive COVID-19 cases in Kargil district and so far no one has been discharged.

Medical Superintendent of SNM hospital in Leh, Dr T Samphel said at present eight positive COVID-19 patients are admitted in the hospital while no new case has tested positive since March 18 in the district.

“Three persons have recovered and were discharged a few days ago and today we have taken samples of present eight patients again and sent for tests,” he said. “Once the reports will come negative twice, they will be discharged.