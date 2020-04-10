Ladakh reports one COVID-19 positive case after a week

One more person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the total number of active positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) to four.

This was the first patient tested positive for the deadly virus after a gap of seven days in the Union Territory. On April 2, one person was tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh and since then no case was reported till Thursday.

The female patient is from Choshot Yokma area of Leh, which has now been notified as a ‘containment area’ by the district administration, an official said. Of the nine results, which came on Thursday, one is positive.

Out of 15 positive cases, 11 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged from hospitals, he said.

“One more negative, Total cases cured of #covid19 is 11. #Ladakh>78% #coivd19 cases cured in #Ladakh,” tweeted government spokesperson and Commissioner Secretary Health Rigzin Samphel. He later tweeted, "One new Positive case of #covid19 from Leh. #Ladakh."

Medical superintendent SNM hospital Leh said a female patient, who had a travel history of Iran, was tested positive. He said that her close contacts have been traced and they have been kept in quarantine and their samples have been taken today and will be sent for reports on Friday.

