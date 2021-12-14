Lakhimpur incident: Priyanka accuses PM of having 'anti-farmer mindset' for not removing MoS Home

With the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident terming it as a "pre-planned conspiracy", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not removed Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra from his post due to his "anti-farmer mindset".

Her attack on the prime minister came over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight persons were killed in October, recommending prosecution of all the accused including the son of Union MoS for Home Mishra under attempt to murder charge, among others. The SIT has termed the October 3 incident as a "pre-planned conspiracy causing death".

"Due to the court's rebuke and because of 'satyagraha', now even the police is saying that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired and crushed the farmers," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She demanded that there should be an inquiry into the role of the Minister of State for Home in the "conspiracy"

"But @narendramodi ji, due to anti-farmer mindset, you have not even removed him from his post," the Congress general secretary said.

Eight persons including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in the convoy at Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, and a local journalist was killed in the violence.

