Lakhimpur violence: Traffic headed from Delhi to Ghaziabad diverted briefly due to Ghazipur border closure

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday briefly diverted traffic headed towards the Ghazipur border due to the closure of National Highways 9 and 24 by the Ghaziabad police in view of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the diversion.

Traffic coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad has been diverted from Akshardham Setu towards Noida and Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad. Traffic on road no 57A has been diverted to Hasanpur Karkari Mod for Shahdara, Anand Vihar, and Ghaziabad it said in a tweet.

Traffic has been diverted from Ghazipur roundabout to Anand Vihar, Bhopura Border Ghaziabad via road no 56, from Murga Mandi roundabout to Dr Hadgewar Marg then Nala Road up to UP Gate Ghaziabad for Vaishali, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad via Paper Market, Ghazipur, it said.

In another tweet about 45 minutes later, the traffic police informed commuters that NH-24 has been reopened and normal traffic movement on the stretch has been restored.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Farmers and BJP workers were among those killed.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur.

