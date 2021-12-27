Leopard which injured 11 in Lucknow captured

Forest officials said that the animal would late be released into the wild

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 27 2021, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 14:40 ist
Representative picture. Credit: PTI Photo

The leopard that had been on the prowl in Lucknow since the past three days and also attacked several people, was finally captured by a team of forest officials on Monday.

The big cat was captured and put into a cage in Janakipuram area after he attacked a policeman and another resident.

A forest official said that the leopard was rather aggressive.

Forest officials said that the animal would late be released into the wild.

The number of persons attacked by the leopard in the past 24 hours had gone up to 11.

Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
leopard
India News

