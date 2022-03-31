Liquor consumers 'mahapaapi, not Indians': Bihar CM

Liquor consumers 'mahapaapi, not Indians,' says Nitish Kumar

He said that Mahatma Gandhi was against liquor consumption and that people should follow his teachings

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 31 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 11:14 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Saying that the state cannot be made liable to provide relief over deaths caused by toxic hooch, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar labelled people who drink liquor "mahapaapi" (sinners) while discussing the liquor ban and offences in the state Assembly.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi was also against liquor drinking, terming those who deviate from his principles "mahapaapi" and "mahaayogya". "I don't consider these people Indians," he said.

He also called for spreading Mahatma Gandhi's teachings worldwide, saying that "the ill-effects of alcohol in the world" must be publicised.

"It is the fault of the people (who consume liquor) as they do it even after knowing it can be toxic," he said.

Nitish Kumar
Bihar
India News

