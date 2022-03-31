Liquor consumers 'mahapaapi, not Indians,' says Nitish Kumar

Saying that the state cannot be made liable to provide relief over deaths caused by toxic hooch, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar labelled people who drink liquor "mahapaapi" (sinners) while discussing the liquor ban and offences in the state Assembly.
He said that Mahatma Gandhi was also against liquor drinking, terming those who deviate from his principles "mahapaapi" and "mahaayogya". "I don't consider these people Indians," he said.
He also called for spreading Mahatma Gandhi's teachings worldwide, saying that "the ill-effects of alcohol in the world" must be publicised.
शराब पीने वाले @NitishKumar के अनुसार हिंदुस्तानी नहीं और वो महापापी और महाअयोग्य और उनके लिए कोई सहानुभूति नहीं @ndtvindia @Anurag_Dwary pic.twitter.com/bfTB4YU28w
— manish (@manishndtv) March 31, 2022
"It is the fault of the people (who consume liquor) as they do it even after knowing it can be toxic," he said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums
DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum
Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness
'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens
Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list
The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly