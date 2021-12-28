Much time wasted, begin work on new India: PM at IIT-K

Lot of time wasted already, begin work on new India: PM to IIT graduates

Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, Modi told the fresh graduates that they have to take over the reins of the country

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 28 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 16:24 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked IIT graduates to chooses challenge over convenience and urged them to start working for the kind of India they want in the next 25 years, saying as a lot of time has already been wasted.

Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, Modi told the fresh graduates that they have to take over the reins of the country.

He said India too had started its new journey after Independence.“By the time 25 years were completed, a lot of work should have been done for standing on our own feet but a lot of time has been wasted,” he said.

Also Read | PM Modi launches section of Kanpur Metro

“The country has lost a lot of time, two generations have gone by and so we should not miss even two moments now," he said.

He told students that they have to take over the reins of the country’s development and start work on it right now.

“It is the responsibility of all of you to give direction to the country for the next 25 years, to give momentum to the country," he said.

He said the country is standing on the threshold of “immense opportunities”, and urged students to take up the responsibility of making use of them.

The prime minister launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the ceremony, also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed under the National Blockchain Project. These degrees can be verified globally and can't be forged.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
iit kanpur
Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

 