Madhya Pradesh adds 1,481 'backlog' Covid deaths

There is a wave of widespread anger among the people against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s "mismanagement" of the crisis

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2021, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 12:12 ist
People throng a market that opened after two months as restrictions of Covid-19 lockdown eased in Bhopal, Friday, June 11, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday added 1,481 'backlog Covid-19 deaths', taking the states' death toll to 10,506.

The addition to the cumulative deaths came after the state government reportedly issued a letter to all district authorities urging them to report any deaths till June 30 which were not added so far on the government's panel.

India on Tuesday logged 31,443 new Covid-19 cases and 2,020 new deaths after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its data.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government has been under fire over the handling of the pandemic after reports of underreporting Covid-19 deaths came to the fore.

The spike in registered deaths from all causes in May alone in the state was five times pre-pandemic levels and 67 times the official death toll from the virus for the month.

Questions have been raised over the state government’s inept handling of the pandemic, as several news reports indicated a much higher toll than the official figures.

Jolt to Chouhan's government

There is a wave of widespread anger among the people against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s "mismanagement" of the crisis, particularly after the second wave devastated Madhya Pradesh.

The anger reflected in the Damoh Assembly seat where the Congress trounced the ruling party by over 17,000 votes in the BJP’s strong bastion in the April 17 by-election.

After the by-poll jolt, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accelerated efforts to improve health infrastructure. 

Chouhan has been assuring people in his messages daily broadcast that no efforts will be spared to ensure treatment and vaccination for all. 

 

(With DHNS/PTI inputs)

