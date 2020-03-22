Madhya Pradesh CM to be elected on March 23

Rakesh Dixit
Rakesh Dixit, DHNS, Bhopal,
  • Mar 22 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 23:01 ist
Oath taking ceremony for the chief minister and his cabinet is likely to be March 25. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Following the fall of the Kamal Nath government, BJP legislature party is scheduled to elect its leader and future chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 23. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union cabinet minister Narendra Singh Tomar are frontrunners for the post.

According to BJP sources, the party will stake claim for government formation on March 24 before Governor Lalji Tandon. Oath taking ceremony for the chief minister and his cabinet is likely to be March 25.

The sources said the cabinet team will comprise 26 to 28 members including six former ministers, who rebelled with their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP on Saturday in New Delhi in presence of the party president JP Nadda. 

Madhya Pradesh
BJP
Congress
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Kamal Nath
Narendra Singh Tomar
