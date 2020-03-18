MP Cong urges Guv to ensure release of rebels in B'luru

Madhya Pradesh Congress urges Governor Lalji Tandon to ensure release of rebels in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 18 2020, 15:58pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 15:58pm ist
MLAs of the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh show their resignation letter as they pose for a group photo, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Ruling Congress MLAs on Wednesday met Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to ensure the release of their rebel colleagues from the "captivity" of the BJP in Bengaluru.

In a memorandum, the Congress requested the governor to use his Constitutional office to ensure release of the 16 MLAs being held "captive" by the BJP at a resort, said state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta.

Follow the updates related to the Madhya Pradesh government crisis here

The letter stated that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and other MLAs were prevented from meeting the legislators in the Karnataka capital by Bengaluru Police on Wednesday morning.

Being a Rajya Sabha candidate, Singh wanted to meet the MLAs but the Bengaluru police and local administration detained him and other leaders of the Congress, it stated.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Minto Hall, the old Assembly building located in front of Raj Bhavan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
Madhya Pradesh
Lalji Tandon
Digvijaya Singh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 