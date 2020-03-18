Madhya Pradesh Congress urges Governor Lalji Tandon to ensure release of rebels in Bengaluru

Ruling Congress MLAs on Wednesday met Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to ensure the release of their rebel colleagues from the "captivity" of the BJP in Bengaluru.

In a memorandum, the Congress requested the governor to use his Constitutional office to ensure release of the 16 MLAs being held "captive" by the BJP at a resort, said state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta.

The letter stated that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and other MLAs were prevented from meeting the legislators in the Karnataka capital by Bengaluru Police on Wednesday morning.

Being a Rajya Sabha candidate, Singh wanted to meet the MLAs but the Bengaluru police and local administration detained him and other leaders of the Congress, it stated.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Minto Hall, the old Assembly building located in front of Raj Bhavan.