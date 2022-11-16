Kamal Nath's temple-shaped cake cutting stirs row

Madhya Pradesh: Controversy over temple-shaped cake cut during Kamal Nath's birthday celebration

During Nath's three-day visit to his hometown Chhindwara, his supporters celebrated his birthday

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Nov 16 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 22:14 ist
Kamal Nath. Credit: PTI Photo

Controversy erupted on Wednesday over a `temple-shaped' birthday cake with a picture of Hanuman prepared for Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's birthday celebrations.

As a video of the celebration emerged on social media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed it an “insult of Hindus". During Nath's three-day visit to his hometown Chhindwara, his supporters celebrated his birthday, which falls on November 18, in advance.

In the video, Nath, who calls himself “Hanuman-bhakt” (a devotee of Hanuman), is seen with the cake. The celebration apparently took place at the former chief minister's house in Chhindwara on Tuesday evening.

When asked about it by reporters at the BJP office on Wednesday, Chouhan said, “Congress was against the Ram temple. Now they remember Hanuman ji only for votes… They put Hanuman ji's picture on the cake and then cut it. This is an insult to Hindu religion and Sanatan tradition.” When contacted, MP Congress Media Department chairman KK Mishra said he was unaware of the controversy.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh
Congress 
India News
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
BJP

What's Brewing

Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million

Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

 