Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, two injured as dumper truck hits them; driver held

PTI
Chhindwara,
  • Dec 18 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 11:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four men were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a speeding dumper truck in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place in Chandangaon area close to Chhindwara city late Saturday night, they said, adding that the condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

"The dumper truck hit two motorcycles and a pedestrian before ramming into a road divider. Three persons died on the spot while another one succumbed to the injuries at a hospital where he was admitted," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Uikey told PTI.

At the time of the accident, three persons were going on one motorcycle and two others on another, he said.

"The two injured men were admitted to a hospital and the condition of one of them is critical," he added.

The victims, all residents of Chhindwara, were in the age group of 20 to 35, the ASP said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the dumper has been arrested and booked for rash driving. The vehicle has also been impounded, Uikey said.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Road accident

