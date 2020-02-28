Madhya Pradesh govt’s grant for film shooting

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide a grant up to Rs 1.50 crore to feature film director if 50% of his or her film is shot in the state, according to the state government’s new film tourism policy unveiled on Thursday.

The policy envisions Madhya Pradesh as a central hub for film shooting. The government has already taken a step in this direction by deciding to host IIFA -2020 awards in Indore from March 27 to 29. All other editions of the IIFA awards have been organised abroad since its inception in 2000.