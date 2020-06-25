Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhawan becomes Covid-19 hotspot

Madhya Pradesh Governor house—Raj Bhawan, has become a dangerous hot spot for Covid-19 with the detection of infection in its 29 employees.

Of these, four cases were detected on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal has risen to 2598 on Thursday. Governor Lalji Tandon is out of Bhopal. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow after he fell ill on June 12.

Alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and absence of the governor has jeopardised long-awaited cabinet expansion which is getting deferred since April.

According to health department sources, negligence of security personnel has led to a rise in the Covid-19 cases in the Raj Bhawan.

The employee was neither quarantined nor kept in home isolation even after being found corona positive.

He continued to be on duty till June 21. As a result, 14 more employees who came into his contact also caught the infection.14 employees were already under treatment for the pandemic.