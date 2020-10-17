Main accused in Ballia murder case surrenders: Report

The main accused in Ballia murder case Dhirendra Pratap Singh has surrendered, according to multiple media reports.

Singh had shot dead a man after a fracas broke out Thursday at a meeting attended by administration and police officials over the allotment of ration shops in a Ballia village, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the suspension of the sub divisional magistrate (SDM), circle officer and all other policemen present at the spot in Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area, police said.

Jai Prakash (46) was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh after the SDM decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath had said.

Bairia MLA Surendra Singh confirmed that Singh heads the BJP's ex-servicemen's unit in Ballia district.