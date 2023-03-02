Main accused in Hathras rape-murder case gets life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted

A special court here on Thursday sentenced the main accused in the 2020 Hathras rape-murder case to life imprisonment while acquitting three other accused.
The court held Sandeep (20) held guilty under section 304 of (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Peal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act.
The rape charge could not be proved against the prime accused, his advocate Munna Singh Pundir said.
Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23) and Ramu (26) were acquitted in the case that triggered outrage, putting the Yogi Adityanath government in the dock.
