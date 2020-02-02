Man beheads wife, walks to police station with severed head for 3 KM

In a horrific incident, a man allegedly beheaded his wife and then walked three kilometres with the chopped head in a plastic bag to the local police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Saturday.

According to police, the man, identified as Akhilesh Rawat, a resident of Bahadurpur village in the district, had an altercation with his wife Rajani with whom he was married for two years, over some domestic issue.

Akhilesh, in a fit of rage, chopped off his wife’s head with a sickle. Eyewitnesses said that they tried to rescue Rajani but before they could intervene Akhilesh beheaded her. Akhilesh put the chopped head from which blood was dripping, in a plastic bag and walked towards the local Jahangirabad police station.

A police team, which had been informed by the local villagers about the gruesome incident, nabbed Akhilesh barely metres away from the police station. A case was lodged and the culprit is being interrogated.