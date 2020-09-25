Man dies after bullet hits him during clash in Uttar Pradesh

A man was killed and a child injured in an alleged firing incident during a clash between a group of people in the Nakhasa area here, police said on Friday.

Mehmood (55) was returning home from a mosque when a bullet fired by someone from a group of people clashing against each other hit him at Anjuman crossing on Thursday, they said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed during the night, Circle Officer Arun Kumar said.

A child also suffered minor injuries in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The family members of the deceased have alleged laxity on the part of the doctors in extending immediate medical treatment leading to his death, Kumar said, adding the charges are being investigated.

An FIR has been lodged against four people in connection with the firing incident, he said.