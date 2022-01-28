Man gets death sentence for raping six-year-old

Man gets death sentence for raping six-year-old in Bihar

A POCSO court, in a fast-track hearing, held the man guilty under various sections of IPC as well

PTI
PTI, Araria,
  • Jan 28 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 15:14 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A special POCSO court in Bihar's Araria district sentenced a man to death after convicting him of raping a six-year-old girl.

Judge Shashikant Rai passed the order on Thursday, two days after convicting Mohammad Major, aged 48, for the crime.

An FIR was lodged at Bhargama police station of the district on December 2 last year following a complaint by the girl's mother, a day after the minor was raped, an officer said. The police submitted its charge sheet on January 12 and the court took cognisance of it on January 20.

Major was also held guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

