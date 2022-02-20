Man held with huge quantity of drugs in West Bengal

Man held with huge quantity of drugs in West Bengal's Birbhum

AFP
AFP, Suri,
  • Feb 20 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 21:18 ist

A man was arrested with a huge quantity of drugs in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, police said.

The man was arrested from the Dubrajpur police station area with 2 kg heroin and 3 kg opium, they said.

"We had received information that the man was dealing in drugs over the last four months, following which he was arrested," said Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi.

