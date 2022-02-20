Man held with huge quantity of drugs in West Bengal's Birbhum

A man was arrested with a huge quantity of drugs in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, police said.

The man was arrested from the Dubrajpur police station area with 2 kg heroin and 3 kg opium, they said.

"We had received information that the man was dealing in drugs over the last four months, following which he was arrested," said Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: