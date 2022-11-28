Man killed by wife, son in Delhi, body chopped to pieces, stored in fridge

A woman and her son were arrested by the Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, on Monday, over the murder of the lady's husband, ANI reported.
In a manner similar to the way Shraddha Walkar's body was disposed, the duo chopped off the man's body into several pieces, kept it in the refrigerator, and disposed them in a nearby ground, according to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.
A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch
More to follow...
