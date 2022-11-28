Man killed by wife, son in Delhi, body chopped to pieces, stored in fridge

Delhi: Man killed by wife, son; body chopped to pieces

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 12:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman and her son were arrested by the Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, on Monday, over the murder of the lady's husband, ANI reported. 

In a manner similar to the way Shraddha Walkar's body was disposed, the duo chopped off the man's body into several pieces, kept it in the refrigerator, and disposed them in a nearby ground, according to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. 

More to follow...

India News
Delhi
murder
Crime

