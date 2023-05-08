Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in ED case extended till May 23

New Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended former AAP minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in the ED case of excise policy matter till May 23.

Sisodia's previous bail pleas were also rejected on multiple ocassions.

Sisodia had earlier filed a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of illness of his wife.

He was arrested by the CBI and ED in the corruption and money laundering cases on February 26 and March 9 respectively.

More to follow...