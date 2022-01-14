Manjhi criticises Yogi for eating food at house of Dalit family

The Bharatiya Janata Party may be part of the government in Bihar but its alliance partners are not letting go of any issue to criticise its leaders and policies.

On Friday, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the latter uploaded a photograph on social media of eating food in the house of a Dalit family in Gorakhpur.

Manjhi without taking the name of Yogi Adityanath, said people eating food in the house of a Dalit family are snatching our morsel of food.

"When elections come, many leaders of different political parties will go to the houses of Dalits and tribal families to eat food. They are responsible for taking away the development share of Dalits and tribal people of the country," Manjhi said.

Manjhi also attacked the BJP over comparing Samrat Ashoka with Aurangzeb. He said that the BJP leaders reckoned that Samrat Ashoka belonged to the backward class community and that is why they are humiliating a great ruler just because of his caste. Manjhi announced to hold demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from January 17.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is a leader who claims that the Ramayan is not based on the truth. It is an imaginary book. The character of Lord Rama is also imaginary, he says.

Manjhi is president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha in Bihar having 4 seats in the assembly and trying to play the role of a kingmaker in the state.This comes ahead of the spate of resignations that began with Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "