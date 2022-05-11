Marital rape: Delhi High Court delivers split verdict

The Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict in the marital rape case.

The two-judge bench delivered the much-awaited verdict on criminalising marital rape on Wednesday with Justice Rajiv Shakdher upholding the exemption to husband from offence of marital rape as unconstitutional while Justice Hari Shankar arguing that the exemption is constitutional.

Both judges granted petitioners certificate to appeal to the Supreme Court saying substantial questions of law are involved.

More to follow...