Marital rape: Delhi High Court delivers split verdict

Marital rape: Delhi High Court delivers split verdict

Justice Rajiv Shakdher upheld the exemption to the husband from offence of marital rape as unconstitutional

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 14:37 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict in the marital rape case.

The two-judge bench delivered the much-awaited verdict on criminalising marital rape on Wednesday with Justice Rajiv Shakdher upholding the exemption to husband from offence of marital rape as unconstitutional while Justice Hari Shankar arguing that the exemption is constitutional.

Both judges granted petitioners certificate to appeal to the Supreme Court saying substantial questions of law are involved.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Marital rape
India News
Delhi HC

What's Brewing

Indian chocolate comes of age

Indian chocolate comes of age

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

Heat wave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report

Heat wave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report

FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports deal ends

FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports deal ends

 