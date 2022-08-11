Mask mandate returns in Delhi as Covid-19 cases rise, Rs 500 fine for violation

The Delhi government has made it mandatory to wear face mask/cover in all public places as Covid-19 cases are rising in the city. It has imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violation.

The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, according to ANI.

The national capital on Wednesday reported a slight dip in new Covid-19 cases at 2,146 against 2,495 reported on previous day, however, the number of deaths rose to eight, against seven a day earlier, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positivity rate of the city rose to 17.83 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,205, out of which 5,549 patients are being treated in home isolation.

