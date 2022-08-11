Mask mandate back in Delhi, Rs 500 fine for violation

Mask mandate returns in Delhi as Covid-19 cases rise, Rs 500 fine for violation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 11:41 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi government has made it mandatory to wear face mask/cover in all public places as Covid-19 cases are rising in the city. It has imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violation. 

The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, according to ANI

The national capital on Wednesday reported a slight dip in new Covid-19 cases at 2,146 against 2,495 reported on previous day, however, the number of deaths rose to eight, against seven a day earlier, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positivity rate of the city rose to 17.83 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,205, out of which 5,549 patients are being treated in home isolation.

More to follow...

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

