Massive BJP protests in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 20 2022, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 13:43 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

Amidst the death of over thousands of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease, the BJP led a massive protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday.

Huge crowds of BJP workers were seen gathered in Jaipur with police struggling to contain them.

On Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters before the start of the state Assembly session that the central government should declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

He said, "Our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease. The Centre has to give the vaccine and medicines, so in such a situation we are demanding the Centre to declare it a national calamity."

 

