Massive BJP protests in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease

Amidst the death of over thousands of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease, the BJP led a massive protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday.

Huge crowds of BJP workers were seen gathered in Jaipur with police struggling to contain them.

#WATCH | A huge crowd of BJP members gather in protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur over the death of thousands of cattle in the state due to lumpy skin disease pic.twitter.com/8WpMtW3n1O — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

On Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters before the start of the state Assembly session that the central government should declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

He said, "Our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease. The Centre has to give the vaccine and medicines, so in such a situation we are demanding the Centre to declare it a national calamity."