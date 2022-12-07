MCD gets 1st transgender councillor as AAP's Bobi wins

MCD gets first transgender councillor as AAP's Bobi wins from Sultanpuri

Bobi(38) was given a ticket from Sultanpuri A (ward 43) seat and has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 13:04 ist
While campaigning for the polls, the AAP candidate had promised to take the Kejriwal government's work to the public and work towards ending corruption if she becomes a councillor. Credit: Twitter/ANI

AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate in the fray for MCD polls Bobi on Wednesday won from the Sultanpuri-A ward, according to the State Election Commission.

Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.

She has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement and later when the party was formed. Bobi is also the president of 'Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee' Delhi unit.

Also Read | MCD Election Results Live: AAP workers celebrate as trends put party past the half-way mark, BJP not far behind

After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours.

Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

(With IANS inputs)

MCD
India News
Indian Politics
Aam Aadmi Party

