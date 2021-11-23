Mehbooba Mufti not allowed to meet families of slain 'civilians'

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday was not allowed to meet the families of two "civilians" killed in uptown Hyderpora area of Srinagar last week in an alleged fake encounter by police.

A local news gathering agency KNS reported that police did not allow Mufti to leave her posh Fairview residence on Gupkar road in Srinagar in the morning when she tried to head towards the residences of Altaf Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul, who were killed in Hyderpora last Monday.

While the police claimed that two militants, their overground worker (OGW) and the building owner, where the ultras were hiding, were killed in the Hyderpora encounter, the families of three slain persons rebutted the claims saying their kin were civilians.

On Sunday, Mufti claimed that no militant was killed in the Hyderpora encounter. “They (police) say there was a militant. Where is the militant killed? Where is his photo? We believe there was no militant and three civilians were killed and after that, they were declared as OGW,” she said during a protest march against the killings.

She also demanded an apology from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the "civilian" killings.

