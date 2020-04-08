Migrant woman in Bihar coronavirus isolation ward sexually abused, dies

In a horrifying incident, a migrant woman was sexually abused in a Gaya hospital where she was kept in an isolation ward. Three days later, she died due to excessive bleeding.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when her mother-in-law informed the authorities concerned about the shocking incident.

The 25-year-old victim had returned to Bihar’s Gaya district from Ludhiana (in Punjab) along with her husband on March 25. Before returning to her in-laws’ place, she had undergone abortion at Ludhiana just when she was two months pregnant.

On reaching Gaya, she complained of excessive bleeding. Her husband admitted her to Anugrah Narain Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) on March 27 where she was kept in the Emergency ward.

Later, on April 1, on being suspected to be coronavirus patient, she was kept in an isolation ward. Her family members alleged it was this isolation ward where a doctor attending him in late hours outraged her modesty for two successive nights on April 2 and 3.

“The following day, she was discharged from the hospital after her coronavirus test report was found to be negative. However, after returning home, she remained aloof and fear-struck. On persistence, she spilled the beans on how a doctor had sexually abused her in the isolation ward. On April 6, she passed away due to excessive bleeding,” said her mother-in-law.

On getting information, the local police asked the mother-in-law to come to the hospital on Tuesday and identify the doctor (about whom the victim had given description). However, the accused was not identified.

“Prima facie, the matter is serious. We are verifying the allegations. We will dig out the CCTV footage in the hospital and take strict action after identifying the culprit,” said the hospital superintendent, Dr VK Prasad.

Meanwhile, the Gaya police have arrested two persons who posed as doctors and entered the isolation ward using doctors’ kit. One of the apprehended person works in a private hospital. Further investigation is on.